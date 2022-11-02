Shah Rukh Khan played a gay character in THIS film; Find out

November 2 is a very special day for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans as he celebrates his birthday today. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to call it SRK day as his birthday is a mass celebration. Talking about King Khan’s career, it is a known truth that he made his debut in Bollywood with Deewana in 1992. If you are a true SRK fan then you would know that the first film the Pathaan actor signed was actually Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman but it was released later. But today we are going to reveal that non of these films was his debut. Scroll down to know the truth.

Even before Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Deewana were released and when Shah Rukh Khan was still a struggling actor in the Delhi theatre circuit, he made his film debut with an English-language film produced by Doordarshan titled, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones. Shah Rukh made a two-scene appearance in this film. He was there at the beginning playing a gay effeminate senior. Apart from the Pathaan actor, there was yet another popular star of current times. Manoj Bajpayee too was present in a blink-and-miss cameo. Apart from these two, established actors like Raghuvir Yadav, Divya Seth, and Himani Shivpuri also appeared in the film. Shah Rukh’s appearance was brief and his character very un-SRK-like. Reportedly, even his voice sounds so different that many fans are convinced it was dubbed by someone else.

Pathaan teaser

Today on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the makers of Pathaan released the teaser of the film and fans cannot stop going gaga over it.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero (2018), where he shared the screen with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Fans of the superstar are waiting with bated breath to witness his magic on the screen again, be it him spreading his arms or kicking some ass in the action thrillers. He has three releases in 2023. Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which releases on January 25, 2023, Jawan with Atlee and Nayanthara with Deepika's cameo on June 2, 2023, and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, which will see the light of day on December 22, 2023.