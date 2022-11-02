Shah Rukh Khan poses with a sea of fans from Mannat, says 'Grateful for making me feel so special'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. The actor is overwhelmed with the love and warmth that he has received from his fans on his special day. A while ago, he made a starry appearance for the second time at his house Mannat to greet the fans. A massive crowd was stationed outside his house to get a glimpse of him. Like every year, SRK took a selfie with the sea of fans and shared it on social media. 'Grateful for making me feel so special'

King Khan took to Twitter and posted a selfie with his fans. In the picture, he is seen sporting a white t-shirt paired with sunnies and a cool hairdo. Along with the picture, he penned a thank you note for the fans. He said that he is 'grateful' for all the love. His note read, "It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, his fans were seen dropping heart emojis. Some of them were also seen sending him birthday wishes. One of the fans wrote, "The people who are able to be there in Mumbai and celebrate your birthday with you are so blessed … but remember Shah, that this is just a small fraction of the ppl that adore you around the world… sending you a warm birthday hug from London my love." Others were seen calling him 'King'.



Pathaan teaser Meanwhile, on his birthday, Shah Rukh treated his fans with the teaser of Pathaan. It is one of the most awaited films of 2023. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The teaser has received a monstrous response on social media. It is slated to release on 25th January 2023.



