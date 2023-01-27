Shah Rukh Khan posts a cryptic note about his Pathaan comeback: Try to finish what you...

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after four long years and the wait was definitely worth it. His latest release Pathaan has created havoc at the box office. Shah Rukh is seen doing top-notch action sequences against John Abraham in the film. The audience is going gaga over his action avatar. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a key role. Amid enjoying the appreciation and thunderous response at the box office, Shah Rukh took to Twitter and shared a life lesson. 'You aren’t meant to plan your return, you are meant to move forward'

King Khan, who is one of the most loved actors globally, was seen hosting 'Ask SRK' sessions ahead of Pathaan's release. He ditched the heavy promotions and interviews and instead chose to interact with his fans digitally. On Friday afternoon, he took to his Twitter handle and shared a dialogue from the 1997 film, Gattaca as he talked about his comeback. He reacted subtly to people who are calling Pathaan his comeback film. He tried to say that it was not his comeback but he just finished what he started. His tweet read, "Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things." Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan takes the box office by storm Pathaan was released on January 25 and since then, there has been no stopping. Netizens can't stop gushing over SRK and Salman Khan's scenes. Salman has appeared in a special appearance in Pathaan as Tiger. Their hilarious banter is loved by the audience. Speaking of the box office, Pathaan took a massive opening of Rs 55 crore on day one. It went on to become the highest-grosser day one for a non-holiday release. The second day broke all the records as the film collected Rs 70 crore at the box office. The film is on its way to writing history. Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects After Pathaan, SRK will be featured in Dunki and Jawan. He has collaborated for the first time with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki and South director Atlee for Jawan. Both films are slated to release later this year. Dunki will also star Taapsee Pannu while Jawan will feature Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

ALSO READ: A look back at Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's superhit box office unions amid Pathaan's record-breaking run