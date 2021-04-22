Shah Rukh Khan praises Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell, Pat Cummins & Dinesh Karthik: Well done boys

Owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle to praise his team players for their excellent performance. Take a look.

has always shown support towards his Kolkata Knight Riders team by being an epitome of a leader. As the team lost their match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, the actor knew how to cheer them up in a perfect way. The star used his social media handle to motivate players in his team with a kind message and praised them for playing well. Despite the result, the Knight Riders fought back to get the game down to the last over.

Shah Rukh took to his Instagram handle to laud Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, and Dinesh Karthik in particular for their excellent contribution. He penned an inspiring message for the players while also assuring the fans that they’ll be back. The actor wrote, “Coulda…woulda…shoulda can take a backseat tonight…@KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. ( oops if we can forget the batting power play!!)” Shah Rukh complimented the three players for their undying efforts and also for trying their best till the very last over by adding, “well done boys…@Russell12A@patcummins30@DineshKarthik try and make this a habit…we will be back!!”



Shah Rukh will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of R Madhavan's Rocketry. The actor is shooting for Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan alongside and John Abraham. He also has a cameo in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Shah Rukh has been away from the big screen since his last film Zero which was released back in 2018.

