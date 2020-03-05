Shah Rukh Khan praises Sanjay Mishra in UNSEEN video & jokes about him finally landing hero’s role in Kaamyaab

Shah Rukh Khan has backed Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal starrer Kaamyaab which is all set to hit the screen tomorrow. A day back, a special screening was held where Shah Rukh was present. An unseen video from inside the screening showcases how SRK praised Sanjay & Deepak. Check it out.

Recently, a film that has been the talk of the town is backed, Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and others. The film is the story of a character artist played by Mishra who goes in search of his 500th film. While the trailer was lauded, recently at the screening, Shah Rukh’s cute camaraderie with Sanjay caught everyone’s attention. The two have worked together in several films and at the screening of Kaamyaab, Shah Rukh hugged Sanjay and Deepak warmly.

Now, a video from inside the screening of Kaamyaab is doing rounds on fan clubs which features Shah Rukh giving a heartfelt speech post the film got over. In the video, we get to see SRK telling everyone that the film is a heartfelt effort and mentions that he genuinely believes that movies should be made with all heart. He goes on to praise director Hardik Mehta and the team of Kaamyaab. However, the highlight of the video is when Shah Rukh talks about Sanjay Mishra. SRK says that he has known Mishra for years and has learned a lot from him.

(Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s cute camaraderie with Sanjay Mishra in THIS video proves he is ultimate King of hearts; WATCH)

King Khan then jokes about Sanjay finally bagging the hero’s role in Kaamyaab and mentions that he will continue to learn from him in the future. Shah Rukh praises Mishra and says, “Sanjay Mishra se main hamesha seekhta rha hu, aage bhi seekhta rahunga and iss film mein inko finally hero ka role krne ka mauka mila (laughs)…...saari bhadaas nikaal li inhone…..2-4 role aise bhi kiye ismein jo main soch raha hun ke apni agli do filmon mein, main bhi karlu.” Shah Rukh then went onto praise Deepak Dobriyal and called him his favourite actor.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s unseen video from Kaamyaab screening:

Meanwhile, the photos and videos from the red carpet of Kaamyaab’s screening are going viral on the internet. Fans loved the sweet exchange between Shah Rukh, Sanjay and Deepak. Kaamyaab is all set to hit the screens on March 6, 2020. Aside from this, fans of Shah Rukh also are eagerly awaiting for his announcement of his next film. SRK was last seen in Zero with and . Last year, Shah Rukh also returned with season 2 of Ted Talks India on TV.

Credits :Instagram

Read More