Shah Rukh Khan praising Gauri Khan in her new book’s foreword will make you believe in love all over again

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals. Fans love them and whenever they are spotted together or share a picture together, social media goes crazy. Well, SRK and Gauri often cheer for each other and stand in support of each other. SRK might be a fabulous actor but when it comes to being a daunting husband, he gets full marks even in that department. Recently, Gauri launched her new coffee table book, My Life In Design. A picture of the foreword written by King Khan for the book is going viral and we bet it will fill your hearts with love.

Narrating the story about their initial life, Shah Rukh Khan recalled the time when he and Gauri Khan bought their first house and were expecting Aryan Khan. SRK added, “We could not afford a designer, so the job was taken over by Gauri. She always had a penchant for drawing and was very creative with her own room and even clothes, so we both felt she could put together something that would be aesthetic and affordable. This went on for some years, and as things started looking up for us, we went on to buy a bigger home, Mannat. The story was the same, that we had spent all our money on the property and had none left for the interiors. So again, by default, Gauri becomes our interior designer. And design she did. This is not to say that she didn't use professional help at all. Given the scope of work, there was a team of professional architects and interior designers (like my sweet friend Kaif) along with whom she learnt and helped design the extended portion of Mannat. Slowly, what started as a necessity turned into a passion. The task of designing her own house, which was rather big, the appreciation of friends and the sheer determination to make sure that our home was what we always desired egged her on to learn new things. She trained herself to understand spaces and figure out how basic amenities, logistics and beauty come together to make a home.”

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh is all set to be seen in Jawan. He is currently shooting for the Atlee directorial in the city. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

