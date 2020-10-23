  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan prays for Kapil Dev's recovery & good health: Get well sooner than soon Paaji

Kapil Dev recently suffered a heart attack post which he underwent angioplasty. Shah Rukh Khan has now wished the legendary cricketer a speedy recovery on social media.
Renowned Indian cricketer Kapil Dev recently suffered a heart attack post which he was rushed to the hospital immediately. According to media reports, he was initially admitted to the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute’s emergency department in Delhi. He had reportedly complained of chest pain and initially underwent treatment for the same. Later on, the former captain of the Indian team underwent a coronary angioplasty at night. Netizens, celebs, and sportspersons alike have prayed for his speedy recovery on social media.  

Among others who have prayed for Kapil Dev is Shah Rukh Khan who has shared a tweet on his personal handle sometime back. The superstar writes, “Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir.” Earlier, Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Angad Bedi, Payal Ghosh, Sophie Chowdry, Gaurav Kapur, and others took to social media and prayed for the cricketer’s good health. 

Meanwhile, check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet below:

According to the latest reports, Kapil Dev’s condition is said to be stable as of now. He will reportedly get discharged in a couple of days. He has been grabbing headlines for some time owing to the movie ’83 that has been directed by Kabir Khan. The sports drama’s story is based on the real-life events of the 1983 World Cup that was won by the Indian Cricket team. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in the same. 

