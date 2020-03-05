Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Karan Johar’s BTS photo from KANK is the best Throwback Thursday treat

On Thursday, Preity Zinta posted an epic and hilarious behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar in it. Seeing the same, fans were left in splits and were wondering what is KJo saying to SRK and Preity. Check it out.

Back in 2006, a film starring , , Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was released. While the film surely dealt with the complexity of modern love and marriages, it was the performances by Shah Rukh, Rani, Preity and Abhishek that were most remembered. Even Amitabh Bachchan’s act as Sexy Sam was loved and Kirron Kher also added a touch of fun to the story. Filmmaker left no stone unturned in making it a success. However, in India, the film didn’t show much growth but overseas the film did well.

Now, as a treat on Throwback Thursday, Preity took to social media to drop a behind-the-scenes photo from a funny scene from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. In the photo, we can see Karan looking tired and exasperated while explaining something to his star cast. Preity can be seen with rollers in her hair and a hilarious expression on her face. However, SRK is seen behind Preity in the photo. While fans were left in splits on seeing the old photo from KANK, many tried to guess the scene in the film too.

Preity captioned the photo as, “Look what I found Can you guess what @karanjohar is saying to me & @iamsrk ? #throwbackthursday #ting.” While several fans took to comments to guess what the stars were talking about, the photo surely is one of the best treats for Shah Rukh and Preity fans.

Check out SRK, Preity and Karan’s Throwback photo:

Meanwhile, Preity was last seen in a film titled Bhaiyyaji Superhit with Sunny Deol. Also, it has been a while since Shah Rukh was last seen on silver screen. His last film was Zero with and . Though several rumours are rife that Shah Rukh may be doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani, but the superstar hasn’t announced it yet. Several reports also have claimed that SRK may be in talks with Atlee and Go Goa Gone Fame directors Raj and DK for a film. Meanwhile, Karan is all set to kick off Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

