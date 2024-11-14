Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Dheepesh Bhatt aka Frankie reveals partying with her and Saif Ali Khan: ‘I was underage, she spoke to someone’

As Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta, is set to re-release in theaters on November 15, 2024, we can't help but remember Sweetu's love interest, Frankie Ramdayal. In a recent interview, Dheepesh Bhatt, now a fitness coach, took a trip down memory lane and recalled partying with the actress and Saif, despite being underage. He revealed that Preity Zinta spoke to someone and helped him get into the party.

In an interview with News 18, Dheepesh Bhatt, also known as Shivohaam, shared that he fondly recalls his time spent with the film's star cast. However, he was quick to mention that he never felt starstruck.

He said, “It was definitely amazing standing next to Shah Rukh Khan and having a drink with Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. It felt really good but I don’t think I ever behaved like a crazy fan".

He continues, “I remember Saif and I were talking about training and he suggested that we go to the New York Sports Club, which was right next to where we stayed. We used to have these chill training sessions. Preity took us out for partying and I was under-age, just a couple of months away from turning 18. They weren’t letting me inside the club but she spoke to someone to let me in."

Shivohaam shared his surprise at how many people still refer to him as Frankie Ramdayal. He remarked that despite his tattoos and beard, people still recognize him, and he often wonders how they see the resemblance.

He mentioned that IMDb called Frankie one of the most iconic characters of the past couple of decades, something he never anticipated.

Shivohaam and his wife still wonder what made Frankie so special, as he himself can't see it. He added that he never planned to become an actor, but the universe seemed to have a different plan for him.

When asked about how he landed the role in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Shivohaam explained that at the time, he was studying at Jai Hind College in Bombay and modeling.

He revealed that Puneet Malhotra, the casting director for the film and a school friend, invited him to audition because his look was a perfect fit for the character. Shivohaam went through three rounds of auditions, after which Malhotra told him that acting was not his strongest suit.

