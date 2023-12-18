Shah Rukh Khan 'pretended to throw coffee' on Chak De! India co-star Vibha Chibber; actress REVEALS why

While filming the well-received movie Chak De! India in 2007, Vibha Chibber experienced memorable moments with Shah Rukh Khan with one incident related to coffee during their first scene together. The actress, who portrayed Krishnaji in the sports drama, shared that she has never worked with a co-star quite like him.

Chak De! India, directed by Shimit Amin, starred Shah Rukh Khan as the coach of the women's national hockey team. Vibha Chibber, who made her film debut with Chak De, discussed her experience working on the sports drama in an interview with Rajshri Unplugged. Heaping praise on SRK, the veteran actress said, “Shah Rukh sir was such a nice person to talk to, very humble. He knew that all of us were new, so were scared and he had experience. An actor gets an actor. To work with him was an amazing experience, I have never worked with a co-star like him. When I had to shoot our first scene together, I was so nervous, my heart was pounding.”

The actor further mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan and she were rehearsing their lines. When SRK was casually walking and drinking coffee, he suddenly came in front of her and pretended to throw coffee, which surprised her. It turned out to be a prank to make her feel more at ease, and they both burst into laughter. This incident established a Delhi connection between them, along with Barry John and theater. After that, she became “quite comfortable” working with him.

The actor also recalled when the film's team went to watch Shah Rukh's Don in theaters, and they celebrated throughout the night. She realized that Shah Rukh doesn't carry the burden of being a star, which she found refreshing.

She added, “My daughter would miss me a lot, that time she was 11, and would cry. One day Shah Rukh sir spoke to her and she was so happy! He told me even he doesn’t like outdoor shootings, as he prefers being with his children at home.” She then mentioned that every time they've met since then, he warmly hugs her and remembers her. She finds it beautiful because a star like him encounters numerous people every day.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, Dunki. The social comedy-drama, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is scheduled to hit the screens on December 21, this year.

