Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman come under the same roof to attend Red Sea Festival; PICS

Red Sea Festival was held in Saudi Arabia which was graced by a lot of celebrities. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas too attended the event.

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Dec 02, 2022 08:26 AM IST  |  246
Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman come under the same roof to attend Red Sea Festival; PICS
Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman come under the same roof to attend Red Sea Festival; PICS

All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan ever since he announced the schedule wrap of Dunki. The actor was in Saudi Arabia shooting for the film. He shared a video thanking the Saudi Arabia Ministry Of Culture for making the shooting schedule so smooth for everyone. Well, the King Khan of Bollywood attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and his pictures from the event have been floating on the internet. Apart from him, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and AR Rahman too were present at the same event.

SRK, Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman attend Red Sea Festival

SRK, Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman attend Red Sea Festival

SRK, Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman attend Red Sea Festival

SRK, Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman attend Red Sea Festival

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!