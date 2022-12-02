Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman come under the same roof to attend Red Sea Festival; PICS
Red Sea Festival was held in Saudi Arabia which was graced by a lot of celebrities. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas too attended the event.
All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan ever since he announced the schedule wrap of Dunki. The actor was in Saudi Arabia shooting for the film. He shared a video thanking the Saudi Arabia Ministry Of Culture for making the shooting schedule so smooth for everyone. Well, the King Khan of Bollywood attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and his pictures from the event have been floating on the internet. Apart from him, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and AR Rahman too were present at the same event.