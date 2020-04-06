Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra to be a part of WHO's One World: Together At Home movement for raising funds

World Health Organization (WHO) in association with Global Citizen will put together a live broadcast of musical performances and artists coming together to raise funds to battle the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in association with Global Citizen will put together a live broadcast of musical performances and artists coming together to raise funds to battle the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The Bollywood megastar will be representing India. Jonas will also be joining the event live along with other artists like A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Elton John, John Legend, Billie Eilish and many more. The fans and music lovers across the globe are looking forward to seeing the live broadcast of this event on April 18.

The event has been put together in order to raise funds to fight against the COVID-19 scare which has impacted countries across the world. The historic live event will be hosted by well know television hosts like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel. The official tweet by Global Citizen states that the live event of One World: Together At Home is conducted so that every global citizen can come and be a part of the efforts that are being made to stop the spread of the COVID-19 that has claimed many lives across the globe.

.LadyGaga, Eltonofficial, Lizzo, and more are standing in solidarity with us and the WHO to support global response efforts to the coronavirus. Join us on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome and take action now https://t.co/QMSMOngS2h pic.twitter.com/dpPYhmIEF1 — Global Citizen (GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

The event will help raise funds that will be utilized to battle the outbreak of Coronavirus. The global fundraising event will be aired on multiple broadcast channels. The event will also applaud the efforts of the frontline workers. The event is not just for raising funds but also to make efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Other artists like Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and Kerry Washington will be a part of the live event.

