Shah Rukh Khan Production’s Bhakshak trailer out: Bhumi Pednekar-Sai Tamhankar on a mission to expose crime

Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll these days. After winning accolades in Thank You For Coming, the actress is all set to star in Netflix’s upcoming crime drama Bhakshak. The teaser of the film - which is inspired by true events - was released today. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment production, directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

Bhakshak trailer featuring Bhumi Pednekar releases

As shown in the trailer, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen portraying the role of a journalist who is on a journey to uncover the truth about a shelter home. Bhakshak explores the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice. Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women. “Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change,” director Pulkit shares. “I'm looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue.”

Check out the teaser:

Expressing his thoughts on the film’s release, Gaurav Verma, Producer at Red Chillies Entertainment, says, “We believe in storytelling that not only entertains but also enlightens. This film is a testament to our commitment to narratives that provoke thought and inspire societal reflections. We're excited to collaborate with Netflix to share this impactful story with audiences worldwide.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India adds, "Bhakshak, is a hard-hitting story, inspired by true events. The film follows a determined journalist who strives to bring justice against all odds. With stellar performances by Bhumi Pednekar, and Sanjay Mishra and an incredible ensemble, the film is our attempt to tell riveting stories with incredible makers. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the investigative drama emphasizes our commitment to spark meaningful conversations and leave a lasting impact with our feature films."

