Shah Rukh Khan protects daughter Suhana Khan from crowd during Shirdi temple visit; Internet is impressed

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Dunki. While the release date of the film is inching closer, the actor is prioritizing divine intervention equally. After paying homage at the Vaishno Devi Temple, the actor was recently seen visiting the Shridi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra to seek blessings, where he was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan. Several videos of their visit have been ruling social media; on the other hand, being a doting father, SRK’s protective side as a father has won over the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan safeguards daughter Suhana Khan

On December 14, Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan paid obeisance at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. In the viral videos, the father-daughter duo can be seen seeking blessings at the holy temple. On the other hand, netizens left fully impressed to see King Khan’s protective side towards his daughter.

In one of the videos, the father-daughter can be seen walking inside the temple premises while Dunki star held his daughter from behind. Being a protective father, he geared his daughter by keeping his hands on his shoulder to safeguard her from the crowd. The actor was seen walking with a huge entourage of his security team.

For the visit, King Khan was seen donning a white tee and jeans, while Suhana looked elegance personified in a green churidar.

Internet users react

The sweet gesture was hailed by netizens. A fan wrote, “POV: How to inspire an entertain the whole world, be extremely successful + rich and still set an example of being a great father and a great family man” and another fan commented, “MASHAALLAH.”

Several red-heart, heart-eye emojis, and clap emojis were poured in the comments section.

About Dunki

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s first collaboration Dunki will be released on December 21. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kocchar, Boman Irani, and others in pivotal roles. According to the trailer, the film revolves around the Donkey flight.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan’s much-awaited debut film, The Archies was released earlier this year on December 7 on Netflix. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also marked the debut of Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, and Vedang Raina amongst others.

