Shah Rukh Khan is ‘proud & inspired’ as AbRam wins a gold medal; Says ‘my kids have more awards than I have’

Shah Rukh Khan, who is enjoying a good time with his family these days, shared a beautiful post for his son AbRam as the little munchkin won a gold medal.

It’s been over a year since was last seen on the big screen with Aanand L. Rai’s Zero opposite and . And while his fans are eagerly waiting for him to return on the silver screen, King Khan is making the most of his time off from the movie. The superstar is enjoying his time with his family and finding solace in the small things. In fact, SRK has been sharing glimpses of his happy moments on social media which mostly include his precious time with younger son AbRam.

While every post regarding AbRam breaks the internet, Shah Rukh Khan shared another adorable update about the little munchkin and spoke volumes about how the young star has been inspiring his superstar father. The recent post featured AbRam winning a gold medal in Taekwondo and posed flaunted his medal with a swag. While SRK was a proud father he revealed that his kids have more awards than him now and he is glad about it. He is also emphasised that his little bundle of joy is even inspiring him to do better.

Take a look at SRK’s post for AbRam:

You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired! pic.twitter.com/pyHvJ1WVts — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about work front, Shah Rukh Khan grabbed the eyeballs after he announced his next production Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The movie is based on a poker-faced contract killer, is the fictional character from Vidya Balan’s 2012 release Kahaani who became an instant hit among the audience with his trademark line "Nomoshkar, ek minute”. Besides, SRK will also be seen doing a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra starring and in the lead.

