Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu NOT teaming up for a film: 'Completely baseless and untrue'

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani joined hands for Dunki last year. The film received a positive response from the audience. After the film’s release, rumors have been rife that the two are all set to join hands again for a new film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in it. However, a source close to the filmmaker has quashed all the speculations surrounding the project.

Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu NOT collaborating

In the latest development, a source close to Rajkumar Hirani has rubbished all the rumors suggesting that the 3 Idiots director, Shah Rukh Khan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are collaborating for a new film. Furthermore, the rumors suggested that the South actress will be romancing King Khan.

Meanwhile, the source has strongly denied all the rumors and revealed that Hirani is currently busy writing his next film. Moreover, there have been no discussions with SRK or Samantha regarding any project. The source laughs off the idea of SRK and Samantha collaborating for an untitled action-adventure patriotic movie as “completely baseless and untrue”.

Rajkumar Hirani on collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan again

It is worth mentioning that after Dunki’s release, Rajkumar Hirani in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla had addressed the possibility of a future reunion with Shah Rukh Khan for another project.

The filmmaker, expressing his delight over his work experience with the actor, stated, “I would love to. I had such joy working with him, itna maza aya (we had so much fun). When you have happiness working with somebody, you definitely want to work again with that person. But abhi toh scripts hi chal rahi hain (But currently I am working on scripts).”

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki. Following the film’s release, he got busy with his IPL Team, Kolkata Knight Riders. The superstar was seen attending matches in stadiums and cheering for the team. Ahead of the finals, SRK was hospitalized in Ahmedabad after suffering from a heat stroke.

Coming back to films, he will next start working on Sujoy Ghosh’s King, which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the Jawan star will be seen playing the role of a Don in the film and his character will have some grey shades too.

The film will be backed by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand.

