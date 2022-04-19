Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki makes Twitter explode; Fans can’t wait for ‘the greatest comeback’

Shah Rukh Khan left millions of fans pleasantly surprised as he announced his next film with Rajkummar Hirani titled ‘Dunki’. This will be the first time the ace filmmaker and SRK will be collaborating on a project. A few hours back, SRK took to his social media space, and dropped the announcement with a fun video, where Hirani tells the actor that he has a film with comedy, emotions, and romance for him in mind. It has only been some time since the announcement, but fans have already started pouring in their love and excitement for the movie.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their happiness about Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever collaboration with PK director Hirani. One user wrote, “The collaboration we all are waiting for...#Dunki”. Another fan wrote, “An unexpected moment is always the sweetest, and his smile coupled with this surprise announcement has totally made our day! #Dunki#2023BelongsToKingKhan #ShahRukhKhan”. Yet another fan tweeted, “

The Greatest Comeback of the biggest superstar of India is loading guys #Dunki”.

Take a look at fans’ reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki announcement:

Sharing the announcement video, SRK wrote, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Tapsee Pannu in key roles, is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film went on floors this April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

