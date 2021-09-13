Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming social drama to be based on the issue of ‘Donkey Flight’: Report

Shah Rukh Khan has an interesting lineup of projects. Khan will be headlining Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film which is reportedly based on an immigration issue. According to the latest report, the film will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA.

According to a PeepingMoon exclusive, Hirani’s film will be based on the issue of ‘Donkey Flight’ and immigration. ‘Donkey Flight’ refers to the illegal backdoor route in Punjab which is used by Indians who want to immigrate to countries like USA and Canada. A source close to the development told PeepingMoon, “Donkey flight is referred to as the illegal method of entering a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries. It's a popular method adopted by thousands of youngsters every year after they fail to enter the target country via legitimate means. Hirani's film deals with this wide subject in his trademark style with a narrative filled with emotional as well as light-hearted moments. It's a story of a Punjabi guy and his arduous journey of immigration to Canada.”

The source further added that the film will be showcasing the illegal passage of Indian Punjabis to Canada and how young and naïve customers who dream of a better life abroad are lured by travel agencies and fall into elaborate traps.

The term ‘Donkey Flight’ is based on a Punjabi idiom which means hoping from one place to the next. It refers to the practice used by many immigrants where they apply for a tourist visa in a European Union Schengen Country, that allows them to roam free in the border-free zones of Europe. The immigrants then leapfrog over to USA and Canada.

Hirani’s film will reportedly go on floors in May 2022. Although she has not been signed yet, Taapsee Pannu is said to be the frontrunner for the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh. Hirani is done with the scripting and the shooting will begin after Khan wraps up his other upcoming projects including Siddharth Anand’s Pathan and Atlee’s yet-to-be-named film.

