Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar Rao strike a pose in a new photo; Fans trend ‘Mannat’ as reel Raj meets the real one

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkummar Rao shared the frame recently in a photo that surfaced on social media. SRK’s fans trended ‘Mannat’ as Raj met King Khan at his house. Check it out.

Among the most popular superstars in the country, has one of the widest fan bases that is spread across the globe. The star has been away from the limelight post his last release Zero, however, his updates on social media keep fans posted as to what he’s up to. Recently, Shah Rukh had shared a selfie on social media that left his fans swooning on seeing the superstar and now, another photo of Shah Rukh from Mannat is doing rounds on social media and it is with another star Rajkummar Rao.

A photo that has been shared by several fan clubs of Shah Rukh and Rajkummar on seeing the two stars share the frame once again. In the selfie, we can see SRK posing with Rajkummar along with a lady in the frame. Seeing the photo of Shah Rukh and Rajkummar from Mannat, several fans took to social media and trended ‘Mannat.’ Originally, the photo was shared by Patralekhaa’s mom on social media when she and Rajkummar headed to meet King Khan at Mannat.

Since the time she shared it on social media, fans picked it up and trended Rajkummar’s photo with King Khan. Several fans were happy to see the real Raj meet the on screen Raj played by SRK in several films.

Check out Shah Rukh and Rajkummar’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, it has been a while since Shah Rukh was seen on the big screen. As per several reports, Shah Rukh may be seen doing films like Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee’s next. However, nothing has been confirmed and officially announced by Shah Rukh. His last film was Zero with and . On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his next that is Chhalaang with Nushrat Bharucha. The film is slated to be released on June 12, 2020.

