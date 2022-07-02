Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor pose with R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan on Rocketry: The Nambi Effect sets; PIC

R Madhavan is all over the news these days courtesy of his recently released movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It is a special film for R Madhavan as he has been playing different roles for the same - actor, director, producer and even writer. As Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has hit the theatres, it has opened to a decent response from the audience. Needless to say, Madhavan is over the moon with the audience’s response. And now, we got our hands on a special pic from the sets of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect sets which is going viral on social media.

In the pic, Madhavan was seen dressed as Nambi Narayan as he posed with the original Nambi Narayan. In fact, Ayan Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar were also seen striking a perfect pose with Madhavan and OG Nambi. It was indeed a special pic which brought together all the stars in one frame. For the uninitiated, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after four years. The actor was seen doing a cameo in the movie.

Check out Ayan Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar’s pic with R Madhavan and Nambi Narayan:

