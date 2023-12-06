Shah Rukh Khan reacts after fan finds similarities between Dunki-DDLJ and his reply is too good to miss
Shah Rukh Khan engaged in an interactive session with fans today, showcasing his wit as he responded to a fan's observation about Dunki and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated movie, Dunki. The trailer of this comedy-drama was unveiled yesterday, sparking excitement among fans. Some enthusiasts even drew parallels between a scene in the trailer and a memorable moment from SRK’s iconic movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Engaging with fans, Shah Rukh had a playful response to the observed connection.
Shah Rukh Khan responds to fan’s observation about similarities between Dunki and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
On Wednesday, December 6, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and engaged in an AskSRK session with fans, addressing their questions and responding to some lighthearted messages.
A fan shared an edit featuring scenes from Dunki and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where Shah Rukh is spotted wearing a similar colored sweatshirt. The fan expressed, “@iamsrk somewhere in between, we all grew up... How does it feel when you see edits like this one? #AskSRK see you on the 21st! #Dunki.”
In a quirky response, King Khan said, “Life is a run I am so glad that even after 11 surgeries I can still srun the same and my same t shirt fits me just fine!! #Dunkitrailer.” (sic)
Have a look!
As SRK kicked off the session, he shared his excitement regarding the release of the Dunki trailer and the upcoming debut of Suhana Khan's The Archies. He expressed, “Because #Dunkitrailer aaya hai….Archies release pe hai….and I am just so happy and laid back. A few moments with you all of fun and funny answers. Let’s do #AskSrk.”
More about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki
Before the trailer launch, the audience got a glimpse of the movie through a first-look teaser and two songs, Lutt Putt Gaya and Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. The trailer unfolds the narrative of a close-knit group of friends and their challenges in obtaining a foreign visa. Fans can anticipate more captivating content from the movie in the near future.
The film boasts an outstanding ensemble cast, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover. Under the direction of Rajkumar Hirani and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios, Dunki is scheduled to release in theaters on December 21.
