Shah Rukh Khan REACTS after pregnant fan says she will name her twins Pathaan and Jawan

On Sunday evening, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen interacting with his fans during the 'Ask SRK' session. He decided to come online today as he completed 31 years in the industry. He started off his journey in Bollywood in 1992 with Deewana alongside Divya Bharti. During the 'Ask SRK', he was seen answering a lot of questions with his wit and humor. One of his female fans, who is currently pregnant, was also seen indulging in a fun session.

Shah Rukh Khan's pregnant fan wants to name her twins Pathaan and Jawan

While interacting with the fans, King Khan stumbled upon a question that was asked by a female fan, who is pregnant with twins. She wrote, "sir i am pregnant with twin babies..wish me luck i will name them pathaan and jawan." The superstar was quick to send warm wishes but he asked her to give them better names. He replied, "All the best but please name them something better!!"

Soon after he replied, fans were seen hilariously reacting to the same. A fan wrote, "Pathani and jawaani if girls." Another fan wrote, "Hahahahaha what a question."

Shah Rukh was also seen reacting to a fan who asked him to smoke a cigarette with him. The fan wrote, "#askSRK Sath me cigarette pine chaloge kya @iamsrk sir ???" SRK replied, "Main apni buri aadatein akele hi karta hoon!!"



Apart from being hilarious and funny, Shah Rukh was also seen giving some serious answers. A fan asked him, "After so many successful years in Bollywood and after doing almost every sort of role, now, while picking a movie, do you look at it's commercial aspect or you would also like to do some roles/movies which you may have not done before, or may b more Like Swadesh." King Khan replied, "I now try and do the kind of film the particular director wants to do….not only what I see myself as."

Work front

Shah Rukh was last seen in the blockbuster film, Pathaan. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

