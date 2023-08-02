Shah Rukh Khan REACTS as Anand Mahindra asks if he is '57 years old' after watching Zinda Banda

Shah Rukh Khan is on everybody’s mind, all thanks to his much-awaited film, Jawan! Directed by Atlee Kumar, the highly-anticipated King Khan’s next has been a hot topic in Tinsel town, as well as, on the social media since the day it was announced. After setting the internet ablaze with the explosive and power-packed prevue of Jawan, the makers recently surprised millions of Shah Rukh Khan fans with the first-ever song from Jawan, that upped the film’s ante to a whole new level!

Titled Zinda Banda, the peppy dance track stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan in all his glory. While the energetic music and catchy lyrics make the song an instant hit, the magnetic charm and flawless moves of Badshah is something that is driving his fans and the audiences crazy. So much so, that it caught attention of India’s one of the biggest business tycoons, none other than Mr. Anand Mahindra!

Anand Mahindra is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan

Impressed by Shah Rukh Khan’s energy and relentless dedication towards his work, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and shared a clip from the song Zinda Banda. Praising King Khan, Mahindra tweeted, “This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…”

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra’s tweet

After Mahindra’s tweet went viral for all the right reasons, the Pathaan star took note of Mahindra’s ‘valid’ question about his age and gave a sweet answer which is melting many hearts online. Tagging the magnate in his tweet, the King of Romance wrote, “Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars….dream for a few moments of joy.”

About Zinda Banda

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Zinda Banda is an enthusiastic, energetic and peppy dance number which has been released in three different languages, namely Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Shot on a massive scale with over 1000 background dancers, Shah Rukh is a visual treat as he shows-off his perfect dance moves in Zinda Banda.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is an upcoming action-thriller which will reportedly see the superstar essaying double roles. Besides SRK, the movie also stars superstars of Tamil cinema, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It also features Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance.