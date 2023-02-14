Shah Rukh Khan REACTS as Virat Kohli, Jadeja break into ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hook step during test match

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been roaring at the box office! The film has garnered a lot of love from the audience, and continues to break box-office records. The songs from the movie, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, have also been a huge hit. Bosco Martis choreographed the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and the hook step of the song has been recreated by a number of fans on Instagram! Not just Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika’s fans, cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were also seen breaking into Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s hook step during a match. The video has gone viral, and Shah Rukh Khan has now reacted to it! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

A video that has gone viral on Twitter shows Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja waiting for the captain and a few other players. As they waited, the were seen attempting the hook step of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Today, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session, during which a fan shared Kohli and Jadeja’s video, asking Shah Rukh to react to it. “Say some words Pathaan dance,” wrote the fan. Shah Rukh Khan was in awe of how Virat and Jadeja aced the hook step, and he wrote, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!” Take a look at the tweet below!

Shah Rukh Khan’s tweets on Valentine’s Day A lot of questions asked by fans during Ask SRK today were on the theme of Valentine’s Day. One fan asked what Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri Khan was. Replying to the fan, Shah Rukh wrote, “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…” Another fan asked, “What gift do you want from your loved ones ( fans) on Valentine's Day? #AskSRK @iamsrk.” Shah Rukh Khan replied, “You have already given it to me…so much love for #Pathaan.”

