Shah Rukh Khan reacts hilariously after fans share wife problems with him; says ‘mujhse meri nahi sambhalti…’

With scores of fans writing to him and eagerly awaiting his response, Shah Rukh Khan came up with a brilliant idea to interact with them and make their day. It’s been a while since the King Khan of Bollywood has been conducting #AskSRK sessions on X (formerly Twitter) and answering their queries, no matter how weird or hilarious they are. It was today that the Pathaan actor conducted the session on the microblogging site.

SRK responds to fans asking him to resolve their ‘wife problems’

If you’re lucky, there are huge chances of SRK responding to your question during #AskSRK. Like many others, two men would be counting their stars today after the megastar responded to their wife problems.

One fan asked him, “Sir meri do biwi hai ek ko #jawan first-day first show dekhna hai dusri ko first day last day. Ek din mai do baar kaise karun sir please help. (Sir, I have two wives. One of them wants to watch the film first day first show and the other one wants to watch Jawan first day last show. How can I watch it twice in one day? Sir, please help.)”

Giving him a solution to his problem, the Don 2 actor hilariously responded and wrote, “#Jawan mein bhi doh heroines hain….Dono biwiyon ko saath mein le jaa….ek ek karke haath pakade lena jab main alag alag heroine ke saath screen pe aaoon!! #Jawan (There are also two heroines in Jawan, take both your wives together. Hold their hands one by one when I come with different heroines of the screen.)”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Another user named Suhel Uddin asked SRK, “Sir biwi ke saath plan kia hai #jawan dekhne ke liye, lekin har baar wo late Kara deti hai, #Pathaan ke time me v late karwa dia...kuch tips dijiye na jaldi time me pauch pao #Jawan dekhne. (Sir, I’ve planned to watch Jawan with my wife but she always keeps me waiting and we get late. During Pathaan also she made us reach late. Tell me some tips so that I can reach on time.)

Seems like SRK was done with resolving people’s wife problems, hence he wrote to this user, “Ok guys no more wife problem-solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress. (Ok guys no more wife problem-solving questions anymore!! Please!! I can’t handle my wife you’re putting your problems on me. All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress.)

Take a look:

SRK’s love story

It’s said that the Baazigar actor first met his wife Gauri Khan (then Gauri Chhibber) in 1984 at a common friends’ party. At that time SRK was 18 and Gauri was just 14. After finally gathering the courage when SRK her out, Gauri disappointed him by saying that she was waiting for her boyfriend who actually was her brother. After interacting a couple of times, they fell for each other and finally got married on October 25, 1991.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan says it was 'odd' to suddenly go bald for Jawan after long-haired look in Pathaan: ‘Wonder how…’