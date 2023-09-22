Shah Rukh Khan reacts in Pathaan style after fan asks 'Bhai Jawan 1000 cr ki party kaha hogi?'

Shah Rukh Khan is having an exceptional year at the movies with back to back blockbusters. His film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, and starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released in January and broke all records. His recent release Jawan also opened phenomenally at the box office and is on track to create new records. The film also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and others. Shah Rukh was seen in a massy avatar in this Atlee directorial. Amidst the huge success of the movie, King Khan held an interactive session with fans. He was asked about the location for the 1000 cr party of the movie and he had an interesting response.

Shah Rukh Khan responds to fan's query about Jawan's 1000 cr party in Pathaan style

On Friday, September 22, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an Ask SRK session for his fans on X (formerly Twitter) amid the massive success of Jawan. A fan asked him, "Bhai JAWAN 1000cr ki Party kaha hogi ?? #askSRK." To this Shah Rukh responded in an interesting manner by saying, "Pathaan ke ghar mein aur kahaan!!! #Jawan." Have a look:

Earlier, introducing the session, Shah Rukh wrote, "It’s Friday evening….and I am all alone….thought will spend a few minutes with you all. Then #Jawan dekhne jaana hai…ha ha. #AskSRK for a bit are you all Readyyyy.!!"

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan

The action thriller released in theaters on September 7 and has since been enjoying an amazing run at the domestic and overseas box office. Audiences have looked Shah Rukh Khan's multiple avatars in the movie as well as his chemistry with the lead heroine Nayanthara. The girl gang portrayed by actresses Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Lehar Khan, and others, also received acclaim for their storyline and performances. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt made special appearances.

