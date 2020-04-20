Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to Salman Khan’s song on Coronavirus ‘Pyaar Karona’; Calls him ‘kamaal ka singer’

After Salman Khan came up with his new song on coronavirus, his friend Shah Rukh Khan is all praises for the superstar and his track.

took the social by a storm today after he came with a special song on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in India. Titled as ‘Pyaar Karona’, the song, which was sung by the Ek Tha Tiger star, spoke about the precautions people must take in this crisis situation as the actor emphasised that people shouldn’t lose hope at the moment and should stay strong and stay safe. Ever since the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star has released the song, the social media has been going over the superstar’s song and his love for the country.

Interestingly, Salman’s dear friend , who had started an interactive session with his fans on micro-blogging site Twitter, was also quizzed about the Sultan star’s new song. Keeping with the trajectory of giving witty replies, King Khan sang praises for Salman and his song but in an amusing way as he called the latter a kamaal ka singer. Shah Rukh tweeted, “Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai.”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to Salman Khan’s song Pyaar Karona:

Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai... https://t.co/iIvEaY1srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

We wonder, what Salman Khan has to say about SRK’s reaction to his song. To note, SRK and Salman’s friendship has been one of the most talked about equations both off and onscreen. While the two stars were said to be at loggerheads for quite some time post their brawl in 2008, the Khans buried the hatchet after a couple of years and have been going strong with their friendship ever since. While their off screen chemistry is always a treat for the eyes, we wonder if SRK and Salman will be sharing the screen space anytime soon.

