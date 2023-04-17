Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Arjun Tendulkar’s IPL debut; Calls it a ‘proud moment’ for Sachin Tendulkar

Bollywood superstar and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan has given a huge shout-out to Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar as he made his Indian Premiere League (IPL) debut under Mumbai Indians in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday (April 16), and Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets. Despite KKR’s loss, Shah Rukh Khan hailed Arjun Tendulkar, lauded his IPL debut, and called it a proud moment for Sachin Tendulkar.

Shah Rukh Khan gives a shout-out to Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account on Monday afternoon, and penned a tweet, in which he praised Arjun Tendulkar. He mentioned that it is a matter of great joy to see his ‘friend’ Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun make his IPL debut. “As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow!” read Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet.

Fans commented on Shah Rukh’s tweet, and while one fan wrote, “True Sportsman,” another one commented, “the way you motivate and encourage people love you my king!!” Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet below!

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar also took to his social media to share a post for his son Arjun Tendulkar as he made his IPL debut. He wrote, “Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best.”

