Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Gautam Gambhir’s return to Kolkata Knight Riders; calls him ‘family’

Shah Rukh Khan is keeping no stone unturned in the year 2023 to keep his fans entertained. After blockbuster hits like Pathaan and Jawan, the actor is generating immense buzz for his forthcoming collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki. On the other hand, treating all cricket lovers, it has also been announced that veteran cricketer Gautam Gambir has rejoined SRK’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor. During a recent #AskSRK session, the actor was asked about the reason behind Gautam’s return to the team, and King Khan had quite a heartwarming reaction on the same.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Gautam Gambhir's return to KKR

Today, on November 22, Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter). Several fans and followers flooded the superstar’s timeline with their questions. Among many others, a fan asked Badshah Khan about the reason behind Gautam’s return to the KKR as he wrote, “@iamsrk sir Gautam Gambhir phir se humari team KKR mein kyon #AskSRK (Why is Gautam Gambhir back in our KKR)”

To this, the actor had quite an endearing response as he called the cricketer his family. Replying to the fan he wrote, “Kyunki @GautamGambhir humaara apna hai. KKR ka Captaan hai or family hai.”

Take a look:

The post attracted several great responses from the fans as well. One of the fans wrote, “Support for KKR will be increased now,” and another fan wrote, “These words from King Khan means a lot.”

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Gautam Gambhir with an emotional message

In a statement shared yesterday, with an emotional homecoming, Shah Rukh Khan stated, "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed, and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."

Gautam, on the other hand also shared a photo of him in KKR jersey and wrote alongside, “I’m back. I’m hungry. I’m No.23. Ami KKR”

Have a look:

On the work front, fans are looking forward to the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Dunki. The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others.

The film will hit the theaters this year on December 22, in the Christmas week.

