Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to PM Natendra Modi’s welcome with Chaiyaa Chaiyaa at White House during #AskSRK

On June 25, Shah Rukh Khan completed his 31 years in Bollywood industry. He has given many hit films in these three decades and continues to do so. He has debuted in the industry with Deewana alongside Divya Bharti, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri in 1992. To celebrate the moment, SRK hosted ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter and answered fans’ questions with his wit and humor. During the session, a fans asked him about PM Narendra Modi’s welcome with his hit song Chaiyya Chaiyaa at White House in US.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to PM Narendra Modi’s welcome with Chaiyya Chaiyaa at White House

During #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about how felt when PM Narendra Modi was welcomed with this song Chaiyaa Chaiyaa at White House in US. The question read, “Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi Ji in US....What do you wanna say about this?” Replying to this, the actor tweeted, “Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!!”

Fans were seen reacting to this reply as one wrote, “clever response.” Another commented, “Brother, you are the one who answers every question with so much presence of mind.”

For the unversed, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. An American A cappella group, Penn Masala, performed Shah Rukh Khan's iconic number 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' upon his arrival.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khna was last seen in mega hit film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan which stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

