Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to seeing fan getting his face tattooed on his back

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glorious box-office success of his last release, Jawan. The Atlee directorial received the biggest box-office opening for a Bollywood film in history. Lately, King Khan has been very active on social media where he thanks his fans who are showering love on the film. One such fan went a step further.

Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan who got his face inked on their back

Today, on September 29th, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of a fan getting his face tattooed on their back. The user wrote, "A small tribute to @iamsrk King Khan #Jawan1000crWorldwide". In response, the Jawan actor retweeted: "Thank u!! Hope it didn’t hurt too much!! Ha ha"

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his next film Dunki

Recently, SRK conducted his popular ASK SRK session on Twitter where he talked about his upcoming film Dunki. He touched upon the project via various fan queries. Towards the end of the session, SRK shared a hilarious tweet from the film's director Rajkumar Hirani. The director wrote, "Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRK" In response, King Khan wrote: "Oh Sh#%. Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you….Muah."

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan. So far, the film has surpassed the 1000 crore club at the box office globally. Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki which is based on the issue of illegal immigrations. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Dharmendra, and Vicky Kaushal (cameo), the film is slated to release internationally on December 21st and domestically a day later. This will be the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani who had interestingly approached him for Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

