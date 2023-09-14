Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Shekhar Kapur, Varun Dhawan as they praise Jawan; his humble response is all hearts

Multiplexes running at full capacity, social media taken over by Jawan fever, and critics and celebs heaping praises at Shah Rukh Khan, such is the madness around Atlee Kumar’s Hindi directorial debut movie. Bollywood celebs Shekhar Kapur and Varun Dhawan were also blown away by the SRK lead movie and showered him with appreciation. King Khan was humbled by their love and recently responded to their praises for his action-thriller movie.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Shekhar Kapur for praising Jawan

The craze around Jawan is so much that even actress Aaliyah Qureishi, who was an eminent part of the movie, had to face issues to get tickets for her own movie. But actor and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur got to witness the overwhelming response to the SRK-Nayanthara starrer movie in Leicester Square in London.

Taking to X, Kapur posted about his experience and tagged SRK in his post. He wrote on September 12, “ ‘If this guy even read a telephone directory, I would get up and cheer’ A fan exclaimed loudly as @iamsrk came on screen, watching #Jawan in Leicester Sq in London .. the whole audience seem to agree. The audience response to @iamsrk is overwhelming.” (sic)

A while back, Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged the post of the senior actor and responded to him saying, “Thank u Shekhar!! But I’m sure u said this out loud in the theatre!! Ha ha.. Wishing u health and happiness always.”

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan called Jawan a blockbuster

When the Student of the Year actor watched the mass entertainer on the big screen, he knew it was going to be a massive hit. Lauding ‘anna’ Atlee Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, he tweeted, “#jawaan is blockbuster stuff. @iamsrk delivers as an actor and superstar. So much fun I felt Like a kid in a candy store. Each moment beautifully executed by @Atlee_dir Anna kya baat hain sirr super stuff” (sic)

Well, SRK had a fun response to Varun's tweet. He wrote, "Thank u my man!!! Kid in a candy store is a good way to describe u… ha ha!!! Love, health and wishing u the best always."

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan’s work front

After opening 2023 with a power-packed performance in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, actor Varun Dhawan is currently filming for his upcoming film VD 18 with Atlee Kumar.

