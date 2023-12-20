Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to son AbRam imitating his iconic pose: 'Our whole family loves hugs'

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama film Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Ahead of its release, King Khan conducted his famous ASK SRK session on Twitter to talk to his fans. One user shared a picture of AbRam recreating SRK's iconic pose during his school function. Here's how the actor responded.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to AbRam recreating his pose

Today, on December 20th, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to conduct ask SRK session. A user shared a collage of SRK doing his iconic open-arm pose with his son AbRam recreating it during his recent school function. The fan wrote, "say something about this , AbRam is growing so fast MashaAllah #AskSRK". The collage also had a previous tweet by the actor which read, "Kya karein Genes me lagta hai...Haath uth hi jaatein hain...Kabhie Dua mein aur Kabhie gale lagaane ke liye..."

In response, King Khan wrote: "Ha ha our whole family loves hugs!! What to do now!! #DunkiTomorrow"

Check out his tweet!

SRK says AbRam has already seen Dunki

During the session, a fan asked the superstar:“Abram ko kab dikha rhe movie ? #AskSRK. (When will you show the movie to Abram)" to this. In response, SRK said that his son has already watched the film and keeps singing ‘I want to go to Lavatory “. He wrote: "Abram has seen it and he keeps singing “I want to go to Lavatory!!! #Dunki.”

Advertisement

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day function. Their youngest son, AbRam, who studies in the school, showcased his acting skills in a skit he performed at the event. At one point, he was seen recreating the iconic SRK pose. The video of this act went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. It is slated to release theatrically on December 21st, 2023.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan has sweetest reply after fan expresses sadness over not being able to watch Dunki due to exams