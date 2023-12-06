Shah Rukh Khan reacts to troll calling Pathaan and Jawan sh*t with a SAVAGE response
During the 'Ask SRK' session today, December 6, Shah Rukh Khan gave an amazing answer to a troll regarding his movies Pathaan and Jawan. Take a look!
Shah Rukh Khan's Ask SRK sessions on X (formerly Twitter) have become a regular, beloved event for his widespread fanbase. Today, December 6th, the superstar hosted another lively round of conversation ahead of his upcoming film Dunki’s release. As usual, this interactive Q&A session offered fans a special opportunity to talk directly with SRK about an array of subjects. With his signature wit and charm in full form, he fielded questions from followers on anything and everything.
During today's session, he also faced a troll making comments about his movies Pathaan and Jawana and the reply of the actor is all things savage.
Shah Rukh Khan on troll calling Pathaan and Jawan sh*t
During the Ask SRK session, a troll commented on Shah Rukh Khan's last two movies Pathaan and Jawan. The comment read, "Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two tatti (sh*t) movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden tatti from #Bollywood #AskSrk."
SRK who is known for his wit and humor, replied to the troll savagely and smartly. He wrote, "Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case, I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon."
Take a look:
During the session, one fan asked, "Sir #Dunki me sax sux to nahi hai na. Papa ke sath dekh sakte hai? #AskSRK." To which SRK's humorous reply was "Sax Sux toh samjha nahi....tickets pe Tax Tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena. #DunkiTrailer."
Another fan asked, "vikram Rathod ka Cameo isme Kyun Rakha hai?" The actor wrote, "Kyunki iss picture mein bhi mein army ka Jawan hoon. Samajh gaya bhai ya aur clear karoon. #DunkiTrailer also refer to stupid question section please ha ha love u."
Meanwhile, Pathaan and Jawan were released this year and broke records at the box office. SRK will be seen in the upcoming movie Dunki next. The cast of the movie also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The movie will be released on December 21, 2023.
ALSO READ: Vikram Rathore from Jawan's cameo to 'sax-sux' scenes; 10 Shah Rukh Khan tweets about Dunki will leave you ROFL
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why