Shah Rukh Khan reacts to troll calling Pathaan and Jawan sh*t with a SAVAGE response

Shah Rukh Khan's Ask SRK sessions on X (formerly Twitter) have become a regular, beloved event for his widespread fanbase. Today, December 6th, the superstar hosted another lively round of conversation ahead of his upcoming film Dunki’s release. As usual, this interactive Q&A session offered fans a special opportunity to talk directly with SRK about an array of subjects. With his signature wit and charm in full form, he fielded questions from followers on anything and everything.

During today's session, he also faced a troll making comments about his movies Pathaan and Jawana and the reply of the actor is all things savage.

Shah Rukh Khan on troll calling Pathaan and Jawan sh*t

During the Ask SRK session, a troll commented on Shah Rukh Khan's last two movies Pathaan and Jawan. The comment read, "Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two tatti (sh*t) movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden tatti from #Bollywood #AskSrk."

SRK who is known for his wit and humor, replied to the troll savagely and smartly. He wrote, "Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case, I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon."

Take a look:

During the session, one fan asked, "Sir #Dunki me sax sux to nahi hai na. Papa ke sath dekh sakte hai? #AskSRK." To which SRK's humorous reply was "Sax Sux toh samjha nahi....tickets pe Tax Tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena. #DunkiTrailer."

Another fan asked, "vikram Rathod ka Cameo isme Kyun Rakha hai?" The actor wrote, "Kyunki iss picture mein bhi mein army ka Jawan hoon. Samajh gaya bhai ya aur clear karoon. #DunkiTrailer also refer to stupid question section please ha ha love u."

Meanwhile, Pathaan and Jawan were released this year and broke records at the box office. SRK will be seen in the upcoming movie Dunki next. The cast of the movie also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The movie will be released on December 21, 2023.

