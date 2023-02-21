Shah Rukh Khan reacts to VIRAL video of DU professors dancing in sarees to Jhoome Jo Pathaan with students

The movie Pathaan , starring Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has taken the box office by storm! Not only is the film breaking numerous box office records, but the movie’s songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan have also garnered a mind-blowing response. The hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, especially, has taken over Instagram, with fans and influencers imitating the moves. The professors of a college in Delhi University were also seen acing the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and a video of them joining the students in a flashmob dancing to the song has gone viral on social media. And guess what? Shah Rukh Khan has also reacted to the viral video!

The video shared originally by the Department of Commerce of Jesus and Mary College shows the students grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the college amphitheater. After a few moments, they are joined by four professors, dressed in sarees, who dance to the song with the utmost enthusiasm. The video was shared with the caption, “Glimpses of a fun filled day with the coolest professors of JMC joining the flashmob at Commacumen’23.” Social media users reacted to the video and hailed them as the ‘coolest professors’. Shah Rukh Khan also took to his Twitter to share the video, and called them ‘educational rockstars’.

He tweeted, “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!!” Check out SRK’s tweet, as well as the video below!