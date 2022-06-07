Shah Rukh Khan is ready to 'sign up' for wife Gauri Khan's designing classes; Read his comment

Commonly known as the 'Baadshah Of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful actors the world has ever seen. The actor has acted for 3 decades and is set to return to the silver screen with 3 massive films in the year 2023. Apart from the brilliant acting caliber that he possesses, he is also very witty and good with words. He shares great chemistry with his wife Gauri Khan and is often seen commenting on his wife’s posts in his own quirky style. He yet again responded to a post by his designer-wife and gave fans something to chuckle over.

The Chennai Express actor commented under his wife’s post about the designing workshop that she launched. The actor’s comment read, “I think I will sign up for this… get my study to look better!!” as he showed his willingness to apply for Gauri’s classes on residential designing. Although a megastar like SRK didn’t have to apply for it and could simply show up for her workshop, it was kind and modest of him to root for his wife.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to wife Gauri Khan’s post:

Shah Rukh Khan has been very vocal about his love for his wife. Not too long ago, when Gauri Khan asked him about what he liked about the party organized by her, the actor immediately responded by saying, “You”, thus leading to a cute moment between the couple.

The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s fantasy drama Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4 year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, and Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan is busy with the designing course that she has curated for aspirants. Their daughter Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next film The Archies, which will also release in 2023.

