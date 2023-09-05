Shah Rukh Khan recalls agreeing to do Jawan after Atlee approached with '5 girls, good dialogues' angle

Two days till entertainment lovers get to see the magic of Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan on the big screens. Atlee's directorial marks one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The lead pair SRK and Nayanthara have been teasing fans with an action-packed trailer, Prevue, and posters. Ahead of the film's release, Shah Rukh Khan answered some fun questions about Jawan in a recently released video. During the session, the actor recalled his first meeting with Atlee and the pitch shared by the South director that made him agree to do Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan recalls agreeing to do Jawan after Atlee approached with THIS angle

A video shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on September 5 shows Shah Rukh Khan recalling his first meeting with the South director Atlee and also revealed the Jawan pitch that made him sign the film.

SRK said, “I met Atlee during the making of Bigil and I had gone for a match between the Chennai Super Kings with KKR. As always, lost again. I spent some time with him and he was showing me this film just out of love because his wife and he really like me a lot. One thing led to another."

The actor continued, "Covid happened, I was just sitting at home. He just came to see me in Mumbai and he said, ‘I have a film’ and I found it very interesting. The first line he told me for the film was this ‘it is you sir with five girls. My wife and I really feel that you look the nicest when you have a bunch of ladies with you in a film."

During the same Q&A session, SRK was asked what his 'That is why I signed up for Jawan' moment?" and the actor shared, "There is a shot where I am introduced as the bald hero (does the clapping action) and I remember Atlee putting a lot of powder in my hand and I think I sneezed also doing that shot, but when I finally saw the shot, and that’s my moment for doing Jawan."

Not only this but SRK also shared why he loves doing 'cool action films.' As reason, the actor said that his youngest son AbRam Khan loves cool films with action, anime, and superheroes and he wants to do cool action films for him.

Meanwhile, Jawan will hit theaters on September 7, 2023. Deepika Padukone will make a special appearance in the film. Kolkata and Bihar got the first show of the film at 5 a.m.

