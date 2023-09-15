Shah Rukh Khan recalls Aryan, Suhana urging him to make AbRam 'feel his stardom in the air'

Shah Rukh Khan returned with a banger this year. He made his full-fledged comeback earlier this year with Pathaan after a hiatus of nearly five years after Zero, which was released in 2018. As a result, his devoted fans couldn’t keep calm as they flocked to the theaters to see their favorite actor back in form with his action entertainer, Pathaan. Months later, King Khan treated the audience to yet another magnum opus, Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara. The film marked his first collaboration with South director, Atlee Kumar. As expected, both films broke massive records at the box office. Nearly two weeks after the release of the film, the makers steered a post-release event for Jawan, where SRK divulged a heart-touching remark by Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who asked him to work hard on his next five films to make his younger son, AbRam, feel stardom in the air.

Shah Rukh Khan recalls his children telling him to work hard on the next five films

Today, on September 15, the makers of Jawan conducted a post-release event in Mumbai. The event was attended by Jawan stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, and others. During the candid conversation, King Khan talked about this long hiatus. He stated that he takes everything in stride, but he was really nervous to be back on sets as it felt really different. He said, "My whole thing was that my elder son (Aryan Khan) told me, We knew when we were growing up what stardom in the air felt like because your films were big hits. The daughter (Suhana Khan) said I knew it, but this little one (AbRam) knows you’re a star but has never seen or felt it in the air. So, for the next 5 films, please work very hard and make him feel it in the air".

He further continues, "Maashallah! God has been very kind, be it Pathaan; God has been even kinder with Jawan".

Recalling the release of Pathaan, he mentioned how they started off with January 26 (the release of Pathaan), Republic Day, which is a good and auspicious day. Then, Jawan had its theatrical release on Janamashtmi, on the occasion of Lord Krishna’s birthday. Adding to the excitement, he talked about his next collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki as he said, "Abhi naya saal aane wala hai Christmas hai uss par Dunki le kar aayenge hum, aur saare national integration rakhta hun vaise b jab meri film release hoti hai to Eid hoti hai". (Now, on New Year's and Christmas, we will release, and Dunki and I will keep national integration intact as when my film releases, it’s Eid.)

