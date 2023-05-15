Shah Rukh Khan recalls asking Gauri Khan to design Mannat: ‘The money a designer quoted was beyond my salary’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the power couple of Bollywood have very rarely attended interviews or press interactions together. On Tuesday evening, the media representatives in Mumbai witnessed the very rare sight of SRK and Gauri, as they sat together after her book launch event and addressed the media. Interestingly, the Bollywood superstar extensively spoke about his lovely wife Gauri Khan's role in their famous residence 'Mannat' as both the Captain of the house, as well as the one who designed it.

Shah Rukh Khan recalls asking Gauri Khan to design Mannat

For the unversed, King Khan bought the property, which was originally named 'Villa Vienna' in 2001, and renamed it Mannat. In his interaction with the media personnel, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about buying Mannat, which was always his dream house, when he was on the verge of achieving superstardom in Hindi cinema. Interestingly, he also recalled asking his wife Gauri Khan to design the house, as they were unable to afford an interior designer at that point.

"When we bought Mannat, it was way beyond our .. being from Delhi, one was used to living in bungalows. But in Mumbai, apartments are even more expensive. As soon as we mustered up some .money, we managed to buy this bungalow. It was beyond our means, but we bought it. We didn't have the money to design it then. We called a designer and the money that the person quoted was beyond my salary," revealed the Pathaan actor in his recent chat.

"So I asked Gauri to design it. That's how the journey started. We build the house by buying all the small things needed to build a house. It took a while, but we did it. For her to do this at such a young age also helped her to learn. For me, now it's very nice that I don't have to look for another designer. It's easier to discuss what we want. We want things to be clean and nice," Shah Rukh Khan concluded.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

The superstar made a fantastic comeback to films after a hiatus of over 4 years with the massive success of Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand directorial that hit the theatres in January 2023. Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan, the upcoming project helmed by Tamil director Atlee, which is slated to hit the theatres in September, this year. His other highly anticipated projects include Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 in which he has a cameo appearance, the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial Don 3, and Tiger Vs Pathaan, which will mark his reunion with Siddharth Anand.

