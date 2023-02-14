Shah Rukh Khan recalls his FIRST Valentine’s Day gift to ladylove Gauri Khan over 34 years ago

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also called the ‘King Of Romance’. While he has starred in a number of romance drama films, did you know his real-life love story with Gauri Khan is also quite filmy? Yes, that’s right! Just like any other love story, their relationship has also had its ups and downs, but they made it work. SRK and Gauri tied the knot in 1991, and they have been together for over 3 decades now! Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently seen in Pathaan, recently hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter, during which, he revealed what he gifted Gauri Khan during their first Valentine’s Day celebration together.

Today, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and announced that he will answer a few questions from fans. “Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it’s only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let’s keep the questions fun please….let’s start!” he wrote. One fan was curious to know about SRK’s first gift for Valentine’s Day to his wife Gauri Khan. “What was your first gift for Valentines day to Gauri Mam? @iamsrk #AskSRK.”

Shah Rukh Khan replied that it has been over 34 years now, and that he gifted her a pair of pink plastic earrings! “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…” wrote Shah Rukh. Meanwhile, keeping with the theme of Valentine’s Day, another fan asked, “What gift do you want from your loved ones ( fans) on Valentine's Day? #AskSRK @iamsrk.” Shah Rukh Khan won hearts, as he replied, “You have already given it to me…so much love for #Pathaan.”