Shah Rukh Khan recalls his mom, sings Kal Ho Naa Ho; Discusses baby names in a chat with acid attack survivors

Shah Rukh Khan recently took to social media to share a video of his heart-to-heart virtual chat with acid attack survivors. During the chat, King Khan asked about their well-being and also shared a couple of his own stories.

Bollywood's King Khan, is known to offer his help in times when the nation is in need. During the pandemic, Shah Rukh did the same and offered support by the way of donating masks, PPE kits, offering his workspace to BMC as a quarantine facility and more. Not just this, the superstar also does his bit for the acid attack survivors and recently, his Meer Foundation organized a meet and greet with SRK for many of the survivors who underwent surgeries.

Shah Rukh re-tweeted Meer Foundation's video of the chat on his Twitter handle on Friday morning and expressed his love for all the ladies he chatted with during the virtual meet and greet. In an over 9 minutes long video, Shah Rukh is seen greeting each one of them warmly and asking about their health. Further, while talking to a survivor who flaunted a henna tattoo of SRK's name, Shah Rukh recalled how his mom used to apply henna in Delhi summers on his palm as a kid. Not just this, while talking to expecting mothers in the chat, Shah Rukh discussed baby names and even joked about picking one for them. The actor even sang the song Kal Ho Naa Ho with one of the survivors in the video.

Sharing the video of his conversation with the acid attack survivors, Shah Rukh wrote, "Can't wait to meet these lovely women in person soon. Much love to my team at @MeerFoundation for bringing a small part of the family together to catch up & chat. Until we meet again.... In the meantime, stay safe & love you all!"

Take a look:

Can't wait to meet these lovely women in person soon. Much love to my team at @MeerFoundation for bringing a small part of the family together to catch up & chat. Until we meet again.... In the meantime, stay safe & love you all! https://t.co/jGiNIR4GLW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2021

Recently, Shah Rukh also conducted an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter where he managed to win hearts with his replies related to women's respect. A fan had asked him for tips to win over girls and Shah Rukh had advised him to treat women with respect first. The actor is currently busy with the shoot of his film, Pathan with and John Abraham. Besides this, he will be seen in a cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambo Effect in the Summer of 2021.

