Shah Rukh Khan recalls how Diego Maradona made football 'even more beautiful': May you enthral heaven

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle to mourn the demise of iconic footballer Diego Maradona.

Legendary footballer Diego Maradona passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The iconic player led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup. The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager is widely known as the greatest player of all time. The demise of the legendary footballer has saddened several across the world, including Bollywood celebrities and one of them is . King Khan took to his social media handle to mourn the demise of Maradona.

Taking to Instagram, SRK wrote, “Diego Maradona....you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan, who owns several cricket teams, is an ardent football game fan too. During FIFA world Cup 2018, Maradona’s dancing with a Nigerian lady during Argentina vs Nigeria match had caught a lot of attention. The incident even caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan, who is a big fan of the sport.

At the time, the Bollywood superstar had tweeted about Maradona’s antics. He wrote, “Uff this Maradona adds so much stress. Love the Nigerian team but have to have Argentina in the play offs. My Phews continue…(sic).”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's latest post for Diego Maradona here:

Now, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jonas, , Abhishek Bachchan, Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, and others mourned the demise of the football king.

Meanwhile, in remembrance of the greatest footballer of all times, the Argentinian President has declared three-day national mourning in the country.

