Shah Rukh Khan RECALLS Saroj Khan’s advice to never say no to work: Jab nahi milta toh buhut dukh hota hai

From Deewana to Zero, has had a long journey, and after a series of hits and flops, SRK has toiled hard to reach where he is today. Well, it takes years of hard work and dedication to earn the stature of the Baadsaah of Bollywood and King Khan. Having said that, today, we happened to come across an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan wherein the actor got talking about the term superstar and the baggage attached to it. During the interview, SRK said that the toughest part about being a superstar is getting up in the morning and finding out that you are not completely bitten off and there are some parts of you are there which are left.

Throwing more light on superstar and stardom, and juxtaposing stardom with marriage, this Veer Zaara actor said that marriage is easy but to sustain it is difficult and in the same manner, to achieve stardom is easy but to maintain it is difficult. In the interview, SRK said, “You know, marriage is easy, to sustain it is difficult…. to have kids is easy, takes little bit of work in the evening and then nine months but to bring them up well is difficult.” To become a superstar is very easy but to maintain it is difficult, and talking about the same, SRK said that as you become bigger, your desires become big and everybody wants a part of you. “I have always said that you are trying to get about 89 hours in a day because as you become bigger, your wants and desires become.. I won’t say I am greedy but everybody wants a part of you and they are ready to pay you and it’s okay, why not.”

Before signing off, SRK shared an anecdote which was shared by ace choreographer Saroj Khan who had once told Shah Rukh Khan that you should never say no to work because when you don’t get work, you feel very bad. “I was taught by Saroj Khan once that ‘beta kaam jab mile na toh Kabhi na mat kehna Kyunki jab nahi milta toh buhut dookh hota hai’ and someone like Saroj Khan telling you that means a lot,” shared SRK, adding, “I have seen people struggling for work, getting work and then being at the top and then not getting work.” SRK revealed that if these words of wisdom are coming from Saroj Khan, then it ought to mean a lot and also, SRK added that Saroj ji even told him that, “Never say Ki arre yaar Kitna kaam hai, karte jaana, koi paisa de toh khushi se Le lena Kyunki kaafi chances hai ki Zindagi bhar nahi rahega.” Also, SRK said that being a superstar, the biggest difficulty that you face is that you need to do a lot because lot of people are there, wanting part of you. “Whether it’s for brand endorsements or whether it’s for weddings, I go because sometimes the money is good and sometimes, the relationships are good.”

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's interveiw wherein he recalled an advice that he got from ace choreogrpaher Saroj Khan:

