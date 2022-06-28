Shah Rukh Khan receives heartfelt note from Dhivyadharshini: Everyday, I will pray for your heart’s joy, sir

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most recognized actors in India and recently completed 30 years in the Indian film industry. He began his career with small-time roles on television and swiftly made his way into movies in the year 1992 with Deewana. There was no looking back after that since he went on to become the most bankable star of his time. The actor, after a sabbatical, has begun shooting for movies in quick succession, with three major releases scheduled in 2023 itself.

Shah Rukh Khan was present at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding earlier this month which was graced by well-known dignitaries like Rajinikanth, Atlee Kumar, and Ajith Kumar. Television anchor Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan too graced the big wedding and shared a photo of hers with Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter today. The post she shared had her hugging King Khan and it is quite visible that she was enamored by his charm. Her Twitter post read, “I hugged him tight and I told him everything I wanted to tell, ‘So many years, so many memories, so much of joy you have given us, sir, for all that, you deserve only the best of best life, sir. Everyday, I will pray for your heart’s joy sir’. @iamsrk you don’t deserve any less.” She quoted her tweet and continued, “What a better day to post this picture as our king khan celebrates 30 years in this industry. @iamsrk sir, no one like you ever before and ever after.” She thanked Jawan’s director Atlee for giving her the opportunity to meet Shah Rukh as she said, “Thank you so much @Atlee_dir darling for this kindness. I wish you a mega blockbuster hit #Jawan 1000crores vasool.” Dhivyadharshini’s twitter post found a lot of love from fans of SRK who loved the picture and envied the hug she shared with SRK.

Have a look at the Twitter post shared by Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan:

On the occasion of SRK completing 30 years in Bollywood, he shared the first look of his much-awaited film, Pathaan. The first look poster of Pathaan took social media by storm and the film has already become one of the most-anticipated films of 2023. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen, in a full-fledged role, after four long years. Apart from Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki, thus ensuring his admirers get 3 movies of his in a calendar year for the first time in 18 years.

