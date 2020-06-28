Shah Rukh Khan reflects on 28 year journey with help from Gauri: Thank you all for allowing me to entertain
Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan completed an illustrious 28 years in Bollywood and the actor was showered with praises and love from fans on social media. The #28GoldenYearsOfSRK quickly became the top trend on Twitter and fans looked back upon some great characters SRK has kept us entertained with over the last few years. Shah Rukh Khan's journey in the film industry began with his debut in 1992 film 'Deewana' which was directed by Raj Kanwar and also starred Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti in lead roles. Since then there has been no looking back.
On Sunday, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to reflect on this long and memorable journey. He tweeted, "Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you."
King Khan also shared a portrait of himself clicked by wife Gauri Khan. "28 years and counting... and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment," SRK wrote.
Take a look at his posts below:
28 years and counting... and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment. https://t.co/UC8FZUiF5X
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2020
Right from Deewana to his latest role as a dwarf in Zero, SRK has given his fans thousand of moments on celluloid to cherish. Films like Swades, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Don, Baazigar, Dil Se have contributed to the massive success and fame he has received over the years. SRK's last film was Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif which tanked at the box office. The superstar has not yet announced his next film and fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement.
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
SRK <3
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Its funny how he is thanking Gauri now when at one point he was ready to leave Gauri for PC. I tell you we live in a patriarchal society where whatever man does, he is not judged or no harm. Poor PC Bollywood boycotted him for having an affair with SRK. If I were Gauri, I would have kicked SrK out from Mannat.