Shah Rukh Khan reflects on 28 year journey with help from Gauri: Thank you all for allowing me to entertain

Earlier this week, completed an illustrious 28 years in Bollywood and the actor was showered with praises and love from fans on social media. The #28GoldenYearsOfSRK quickly became the top trend on Twitter and fans looked back upon some great characters SRK has kept us entertained with over the last few years. Shah Rukh Khan's journey in the film industry began with his debut in 1992 film 'Deewana' which was directed by Raj Kanwar and also starred and Divya Bharti in lead roles. Since then there has been no looking back.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to reflect on this long and memorable journey. He tweeted, "Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you."

King Khan also shared a portrait of himself clicked by wife . "28 years and counting... and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment," SRK wrote.

28 years and counting... and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment. https://t.co/UC8FZUiF5X — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2020

Right from Deewana to his latest role as a dwarf in Zero, SRK has given his fans thousand of moments on celluloid to cherish. Films like Swades, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Don, Baazigar, Dil Se have contributed to the massive success and fame he has received over the years. SRK's last film was Zero opposite and which tanked at the box office. The superstar has not yet announced his next film and fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement.

