Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Bobby Deol and others shine bright at Allana Panday’s wedding in these UNSEEN pics

Allana Panday and Ivor McCray got married in a grand celebration in Mumbai. Their wedding looked straight out of fairytale and social media was full of pictures and videos from the wedding. From Haldi to Mehendi to the wedding day, everything was just beautiful and we have seen many Bollywood celebrities gracing the event with their presence. The guests involve big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, and others. Today Deanne Panday shared a couple of unseen pictures from the wedding and we bet you are going to love it.

Deanne Panday shares pictures from the wedding

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deanne Panday shared a couple of pictures from the wedding. In the first picture, we can see Shah Rukh Khan captured in a moment chatting with Deanne herself. In the next picture, SRK can be seen hugging Alanna Panday and blessing her. Then comes a picture of Rekha blessing the newly married couple. In the next couple of pictures, we can see Jackie Shroff, Tusshar Kapoor, Mahima Choudhary, Bobby Deol, and others posing for the snaps.

Check out the picture:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh is all set to be seen in Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee and it also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in key roles. Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Sanjay Dutt has also joined SRK to shoot for Jawan. Apart from this, he also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both films will be released this year.

