‘Shah Rukh Khan remembered me from Mohabbatein’ despite supporting role during Veer Zaara, reveals co-star Rushad Rana

Actor Rushad Rana, known for his roles in popular films like Veer-Zaara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Mohabbatein, recently shared insights about his experiences on their sets. He fondly recalled how Shah Rukh Khan recognized him from Mohabbatein, even though he was in a supporting role during the filming of Veer-Zaara. However, he candidly mentioned that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Preity Zinta seemed to overlook him and his fellow actors, choosing to ‘look right through us’.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rushad Rana reminisced about his heartwarming reunion with Shah Rukh Khan on the set of Veer-Zaara, reflecting on their time together during Mohabbatein. Despite not being one of the three main characters in Mohabbatein, Rushad was pleasantly surprised when SRK recognized him.

He recalled the first day of shooting for Veer-Zaara, where Shah Rukh enthusiastically pointed out to Aditya Chopra that Rushad was part of Mohabbatein. He said, “When I met him for Veer-Zaara, unko mei yaad tha Mohabbatein se. Mein Mohabbatein ke wo 3 main ladko mei se bhi nahi tha phir bhi he remembered me.” (He remembered me from Mohabbatein. I wasn't even one of the three main guys in Mohabbatein, yet he still recognized me).

Although Shah Rukh didn’t remember his name at first, Rushad introduced himself, expressing his delight at being remembered. In a charming twist, Shah Rukh decided not to call him by his name but instead affectionately dubbed him ‘partner’. He recalled Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to his introduction and said, “He said, 'Of course, I remember you. But mei tujhe Rushad nahi bulaunga. I will call you partner’. (But I won’t call you Rushad; I'll call you partner). So, throughout the shooting of Veer-Zaara, Shah Rukh used to call me partner. What a man!"

Advertisement

In Mohabbatein, alongside legends Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan, the film features a talented supporting cast of newcomers at the time, including Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani, and Kim Sharma.

On the professional front, Rushad Rana was recently seen in Ulajh, featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Unfortunately, the film did not perform well at the box office. Additionally, he made a guest appearance on the popular daily soap Anupamaa.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would 'look right through us' and 'Preity Zinta did same during Veer Zaara'; recalls Mohabbatein actor Rushad Rana