Shah Rukh Khan remembers team member Abhijeet post his demise; Calls him his ‘most resilient & solid ally’

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his close team member Abhijeet after his demise. The Zero actor remembered how they started their journey together with Dreamz Unlimited. Check it out.

Actor recently was left in a state of grief over the demise of his old team member, Abhijeet. The actor took to social media to express grief over the demise of his close friend from his production house, Red Chillies’ Entertainment. The Zero actor also penned a note remembering the journey that he and Abhijeet started together with a company named Dreamz Unlimited. Not just this, Shah Rukh revealed how they both went through ups and downs together.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh shared a tweet by Red Chillies’ and wrote, “We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend.” Seeing how the actor was paying his last respects to his friend, several fans also poured in messages for the late team member.

Prior to starting Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh along with Juhi Chawla had a company named Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was a part of their team and his demise left the Zero star extremely saddened. To remember him, Shah Rukh penned a note on social media.

Check out Shah Rukh’s note for him:

We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend. https://t.co/ZpXMr1NWlz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shah Rukh shared a selfie last night and penned a note about the learnings and take away from the shut down due to the COVID 19. The Zero star has been doing his bit time and again to help the lives of people affected due to Coronavirus lockdown. From pledging support to various initiatives to helping with PPE kits, SRK has been helping since the global pandemic began. On the work front, Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next. However, strong buzz is about him working with filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani.

