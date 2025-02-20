Shah Rukh Khan rents two luxury apartments in Mumbai from Bhagnani family for THIS whopping amount? Report

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the shooting of his next movie King. Amid this, it has been learned that the Bollywood superstar has leased two luxury apartments in Mumbai from the Bhagnani family. He has reportedly rented them for a whopping amount of Rs 8.7 crore for three years.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the apartments rented by Shah Rukh Khan are duplexes located in the Pali Hill area, Khar, Mumbai. As per the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, the duplexes are in the Puja Casa building on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors.

The documents revealed that SRK rented the first apartment from Jackky Bhagnani and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh. The monthly rent is Rs 11.54 lakh with a security deposit of Rs 32.97 lakh for three years.

The second duplex was reportedly rented from producer Vashu Bhagnani. The documents showed that the rent was Rs 12.61 lakh per month along with a security deposit of Rs 36 lakh for a period of 36 months.

The report from the above-mentioned portal further shared that both transactions were registered on February 14, 2025. A stamp duty of Rs 2.22 lakh and registration fees of Rs 2,000 were paid according to the documents.

As per the news report, no comment has been made by the Bhagnani family or Shah Rukh Khan’s team regarding this.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan’s next venture King, the film will be his first onscreen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana made her Bollywood debut with the teen musical comedy The Archies in 2023. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as the antagonist in King. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that SRK will be reuniting with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for this action thriller.

A source close to the development disclosed, “It’s the most explosive action written for a Hindi film. SRK and Sid plan to shoot action blocks of King all across the globe, and they have already done recce for the same at several virgin locations.”

