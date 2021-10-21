Shah Rukh Khan represents the best qualities of India as an idea, says Swara Bhasker as she extends support

Amid the ongoing narcotics case involving his son Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has received some backing from members of the film industry. On Thursday, the superstar visited Mumbai's Arthur Road prison to meet his son. Soon after, a few personalities tweeted in support of SRK and one of them was Swara Bhasker who extended solidarity.

The actress, who often voices her opinions on matters of national importance, sent love to SRK and Gauri in these trying times. She tweeted, "Shahrukh Khan is an example of grace & decent conduct. To me, he represents the best qualities of India as an idea. He is an inspiration to me personally. Sending him & Gauri love, strength & all my prayers!"

Take a look at Swara Bhasker's tweet:

Shahrukh Khan is an example of grace & decent conduct. To me, he represents the best qualities of India as an idea. He is an inspiration to me personally.

Sending him & Gauri love, strength & all my prayers! — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 21, 2021

Apart from Swara, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also slammed judgement of celebs. The Scam1992 director tweeted, "Being a celebrity, being a star, being from ‘Bollywood’ means your emotion, your torment and your concern as a father become a matter of public consumption, heartless abuse and ruthless judgement."

Adding, "Bollywood is not a place, not a company and definitely not some mafia. It is a loosely coined term for a large number of individuals who work really hard to create, to entertain, to engage and unlike many other professions are always vulnerable to criticism, scrutiny and abuse."

